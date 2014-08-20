Twistedsoul23 on November 27, 2019

Quality- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The Spot has the best strains with the highest potency for a great price. Service-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ My budtender was a sweetheart. She was highly knowledgeable and understood what I was looking for. I want to give a special shout out to Cathy because she went above and beyond and walked me out to the parking lot. I am wheelchair bound and I have a very large service animal. Cathy helped me collapse my wheelchair and get me into my vehicle. She took my dog to use the bathroom, because The Spot has a rest area for animals. Cathy got my dog into the vehicle and we were on our way. I just wanted to say it’s people like this that recognize how timely it is for someone like me to do the “simple things” a normal healthy person can do and not be afraid to offer assistance. I live out of state, but THE SPOT will be the only dispensary I visit. Atmosphere-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The facility is clean and meets ADA requirements. The guard was friendly, the music was appropriate and the selection is great.