Doctorproudlove
Go on the tour with Cat. You won’t regret it.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Go on the tour with Cat. You won’t regret it.
The Spot is most certainly THE ONLY SPOT I will be going to fulfill my marijuana needs. I am a germaphobe, and I don’t like the way most dispensaries handle my purchases. I have dealt with so called “experienced” budtenders reach into a jar of Indica or Sativa with their bare hand! Even after I had just seen them handling money! Every time I have come to the spot the budtenders use tongs or freshly gloved hands to handle flower. Cathy was getting a couple different types of flower for me and changed out her gloves in between the 2 different strains. I asked her why she changed gloves and she said because she didn’t want to cross contaminate the batches. At the spot Budtenders understand flower is very delicate and want to maintain the integrity of the plant. Thank you for doing what you All do and how well you do your jobs!
Hi I just wanted to leave a shout-out to Cat and Rebecca. You two are a great team and I like how you help one another. It’s hard to find employees that get along so well and have the same goals of helping the customers.
Quality: I was looking for a hybrid and tried the Blueberry Headband. This strain is a mixture of half indica and half sativa. I ended up with a deluxe head high and body high. Perfect! Burned clean and the high lasted for quite some time. Customer Service! Five stars all the way across. The guard at the door was pleasant and my budtender Cathleen was especially helpful. I went on a tour which she offered after I made my purchase. I learned a lot on our tour (10 minutes long) and took a few good pictures and vids. Atmosphere: the store is clean ... spotless actually. The employees looked very nice and were happy and more than willing to make sure I was comfortable. Thank you. I will be back for sure.
I thoroughly appreciated the wonderful customer service I received from Cathy. Customer service is the most important quality to have. The bud tenders at the Spot are exceptional. While some customers may know what they want, many will have just a general idea. A budtender should create a safe space for the customer to explore their options. Cathy was able and ready to make recommendations based on the customer’s preferences. Nothing alienates a customer faster than a budtender who is smug or impatient. All the Budtenders at the spot are able to provide a brief uncomplicated explaination of the products and their effects. Many customers might be trying marijuana for the first time so simple descriptions of cannabis strains are extremely helpful. A budtender with a friendly demeanor who is an effective communicator is an asset to any dispensary. Thank you for your time and supreme service.
Oh my god I love this place! My boyfriend and I came in looking for something to spice up our relationship. We were greeted by Cat and she took us on the tour. During the tour she asked what had brought us in. My boyfriend is really private and was nervous to say anything so I just told her sex had been kind of painful and something I wasn’t as excited about before. I told her when we smoke together it usually helps a lot. Cat pointed us in the right direction and told us we didn’t need to smoke, but needed some Canna-SUTRA! We bought the Foria sex spray and it is amazing! I recommend this product to everyone.
Quality- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The Spot has the best strains with the highest potency for a great price. Service-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ My budtender was a sweetheart. She was highly knowledgeable and understood what I was looking for. I want to give a special shout out to Cathy because she went above and beyond and walked me out to the parking lot. I am wheelchair bound and I have a very large service animal. Cathy helped me collapse my wheelchair and get me into my vehicle. She took my dog to use the bathroom, because The Spot has a rest area for animals. Cathy got my dog into the vehicle and we were on our way. I just wanted to say it’s people like this that recognize how timely it is for someone like me to do the “simple things” a normal healthy person can do and not be afraid to offer assistance. I live out of state, but THE SPOT will be the only dispensary I visit. Atmosphere-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The facility is clean and meets ADA requirements. The guard was friendly, the music was appropriate and the selection is great.
Cat and Becka are awesome! Thank you for the tour and for the great recommendations. This is my new go to place for my cannabis needs. I really enjoyed the cherry 🍒 lime beverage!
This was my very first time here; and definitely NOT the last. I was intrigued to say the least at the knowledge that was shared with me during my visit. Cathy took me on the tour and exuded a radiance when talking about cannabis. Beyond product knowledge, She had a well-rounded understanding of cannabis, from the different ways cannabis can be grown to the ways it can be consumed. Cathy is a great budtender who does not shy away from showing you what she knows.
Quality: the cannabis here is of the highest quality. There is no competition. Well-grown, quality cannabis buds should have a pungent, identifiable smell — that skunky aroma that ranges from slightly sweet to earthy to diesel-like — indicating high terpene content. Alternatively, inferior buds often lack any smell or smell similarly to hay or alfalfa, a sure sign of poorly grown and/or cured cannabis. Service: Cathy is a great budtender. She had a conversation with me while we were touring the grow. When it comes to craft cannabis, tailoring is essential for having the right experience. Whether you are business professional on-the-go or a mom who wants to be discrete with edibles or a seasoned stoner who prefers the flower, everyone is going to use cannabis differently and a great budtender acknowledges this. Cat asked me about my lifestyle, cannabis experience level, and my cannabis goals. By the time we finished our tour Cat had retained this information which helped us find the best strain, product, and method of consumption for me. I felt so comfortable and like I was really having my best interests looked out for me. Thank you. Atmosphere: Everyone working at the spot wants to be there. Cat was extremely helpful and so are all the other people that work there. The store looks great and I love the bob marley mural.