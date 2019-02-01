Necktieguy13 on October 27, 2019

Love this place. I have usually been able to get everything I need. People who are complaining about not being able to get this stain, and that strain must not understand that the state of ND has 1 or 2 licensed growers who supply the dispensaries all over the state. Whining because they don’t have what you want means you didn’t plan ahead. They update their menu almost daily, and with the number of patients that are coming on board to the medical program; they need to understand this. I always check the app first before I go in. I agree it is frustrating, but you have to be realistic about it as well. It takes time. Have some patience.