Diesel_life85
This is one of my favorite shops in grant county. The staff always treats like a friend. They are also very knowledgeable about their products.
4.8
10 reviews
Friendly service, great product.
Didn’t get the guys name but he was very patient with it being my first time ever in a dispensary. I’ll definitely come back when I’m in the area again!
The people that work here are awesome and friendly. Very knowledgeable about product on hand. It's very convenient they expanded there hours for the summer. I would recommend checking this place out if your in town for concerts.
it is a convienent location, and they always have good tunes playing.
First time visit. Horrible prices, horrible selection. OLD WEED. Skip this place, it’s worth it in gas to go somewhere else with lower prices.
Shout out to Jeremiah. Great customer service and knowledge.
Thanks for the review make sure to mention it with your next purchase
I love this shop!!! Amazing 🔥🔥🔥 at every price range so I never have a problem finding exactly what I need. Also the staff is Amazing and Very knowledgeable across the board!!! You won't be disappointed. They have something for all types of cannabis consumers 😃
Thanks for the awesome review be sure to mention this on your next visit
Out of town for a couple weeks ,still get the best deals and service in George thanks for being a great place to shop . Recommend to everyone
Thanks for the sweet review😃 make sure to stop in for your 10% off!!!!!😃
it was my girlfriends first pot shop for being in Washington it made her hungry and she liked it. and I really liked it also. good people and good smells
We do our best to make sure it always smells welcoming at The GrassStation 😜 We appreciate the nice review make sure to mention it on your next visit for 10% off