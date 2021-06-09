Theory Wellness - Boston (Delivery)
Deals at Theory Wellness - Boston (Delivery)
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Beyond having your cannabis brought to your door, we have a few other perks to share with you. For each of your first four orders, we’ll be offering a little something extra on top: - 1st Order: 20% off Not stackable with in-store first visit discount - 2nd Order: Get a 4-pack of Hi5 for a penny Put one in your cart and we’ll take care of the rest - 3rd Order: Receive a local gift card We’ll surprise you when we arrive, that’s all - 4th Order: Get a Theory hat or t-shirt for a penny Add a hat OR shirt to your order and we’ll take care of the rest
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
