Ratherbeskiinn
Unfortnualety I didnt have good expierence here unlike most of the other reviweies. My second dispensary I ever been too. The whole process was cool didnt wait that long either. The guy in the front checking IDs was friendlier than the guy I bought their product from. Now I definalty know I had the bad apple of the group assisting me. I asked simple question to the guy and he grabbed the binder of their product and opened it "this is what we got" didnt talk at all about anything rushing me in and out. Which quite frankly is d*%#head move. The dude looked like he hated his job which is sad. You sell weed legally for living. Just left a nasty taste in my mouth but their product is quality. In conclusion I wouldn't come here expecting quality knowledgeable service. I am happy with the black market and get better prices and can you believe it even service!
Thank you for posting a review and we’re sorry to hear that your experience was not of the quality you expected. We would like the opportunity to investigate your feedback further. Can you send us a message to feedback@theorywellness.org and we can connect?