Still_Matic on September 11, 2019

Ok... so I came from New York and picked up an oz of the night terror of. The stuff is really high quality herb. However please note that the state charges twenty percent tax on marijuana essentials. So when we pulled up thinking we were going to pay 350 for the z. Which is already way above the norm. Tack on that 20 percent and you are looking at 420 dollars for the z. My jaw almost hit the counter. But the selection is great the atmosphere superb. The staff super friendly and informational. Overall a nice experience. And get there early because the line gets long. But even after they closed the line off they let more people in. Like I said the staff is great. The police kind of tailed us a little bit probably seeing that we were from New York so we swims in to the parking lot of the super market next door and acted like we were going in there and the cops left after a while. Scary shit if you know what I’m saying especially if your carrying on the way back anxiety through the roof. No worries though light some of that night terror og and wash away your fears. Peace