SparkTheWolf on November 3, 2019

Talk about a difference in how States run their recreational sales, first dispensary that I found after walking up and down the Strip for so long. This shop is only half an hour at most straight from the GreyHound Bus Station, and about 45 minutes to an hour from Fremont Boulevard. Yes, it is awesome to find a shop open 24/7 for the big fact, it is a casino zoned dispensary, but because this location is off the strip, the prices are Variable, and much lower. These people are awesome, help you find anything from just tinctures, oils, and CBD flower/Products, straight up to their highest strains of sativa, Hybrid, and Indica flowers. I will definetely stop back here again, they are the bomb here, and their weed will hit you like a bomb 🔥💯