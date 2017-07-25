ShmoShtone on February 2, 2019

I was a customer here for maybe 6 months. I love their prices and I enjoyed the bud tenders for the most part. I watched this place grow enormously in the 6 months I was a customer, which is great. They had/have a pretty good deal on pre-rolls. The prices on bud really cant be beat. But yet, I decided to not go here anymore. The line is often out the door and I couldn't go without spending 30+ minutes waiting. Parking is a nightmare. I mostly purchased pre-rolls, and I found the quality to be unpredictable, from the brand names to the store's own pre-rolls. About half of the joints were runners. They didn't have a good system for labeling the joints, so I just had to purchase by name and knew little about it (sativa or indica, percentage of THC). They also carried very little CBD buds and products. I left because of the lack of variety. I hate that they never have the same thing twice. It's always an experiment trying different strains, and when I find something I like I don't ever see it again.