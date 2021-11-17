✨ALL LEAFLY PRICES REFLECT PRE-TAX✨ Tradecraft Farms -Nichols Hills is a medical cannabis dispensary serving the greater northern Oklahoma City area. We strive to elevate and educate our patients on the many methods of consuming cannabis. Open since October 2019, our Nichols Hills shop is fully stocked with our top quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and cartridges. Our knowledgeable and experienced budtenders are available from 10-10 daily for all of your medical marijuana needs. Located near Whole Foods, our shop on Western Ave is easily accessible and welcoming to all walks of life. Whether you're a new patient, or a seasoned smoker, Tradecraft Farms-Nichols Hills stays stocked with the top-notch medicine you deserve. **Our mission is to provide our members with the best products in Oklahoma and outstanding service. Here at Nichols Hills we believe that our members come first and should always leave satisfied or we will make it right!**