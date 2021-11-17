Shop by category
Tradecraft Farms - Nichols Hills
✨ALL LEAFLY PRICES REFLECT PRE-TAX✨ Tradecraft Farms -Nichols Hills is a medical cannabis dispensary serving the greater northern Oklahoma City area. We strive to elevate and educate our patients on the many methods of consuming cannabis. Open since October 2019, our Nichols Hills shop is fully stocked with our top quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and cartridges. Our knowledgeable and experienced budtenders are available from 10-10 daily for all of your medical marijuana needs. Located near Whole Foods, our shop on Western Ave is easily accessible and welcoming to all walks of life. Whether you're a new patient, or a seasoned smoker, Tradecraft Farms-Nichols Hills stays stocked with the top-notch medicine you deserve. **Our mission is to provide our members with the best products in Oklahoma and outstanding service. Here at Nichols Hills we believe that our members come first and should always leave satisfied or we will make it right!**
First time patients can choose between receiving 20% off OR buying any regular priced eighth and getting a $25 eighth for 1 penny!
We cannot double stack any discounts
Sign up for our loyalty program in store to build points redeemable in store credit!
Must provide valid phone number and email address to sign up.
ORDER ONLINE VIA LEAFLY, RECEIVE A $1 HOUSE PREROLL!
Tradecraft Farms Flower now $25 8ths & $100 Ounces $100 All Indoor Prepackaged Ounces Extracts $10 TCF extracts gram $30 TCF extracts 8th jars $60 - TCF extracts 7g(mix&match) $115 - TCF extracts 14g(mix&match) $200 - TCF extracts 18g(mix&match)