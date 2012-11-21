Stores with menus nearby
10% OFF ALL ONLINE ORDERS! Trees is Greenwood's go-to pot shop with high-quality cannabis products and a friendly staff. We have an extensive selection from prerolls to premium flower, and vape cartridges. We open early everyday and are the ONLY weed shop in North Seattle who closes at MIDNIGHT. Please Note - Trees honors existing MMJ licenses, allowing us to extend the WA medical tax break and limits. Unfortunately we do not have ability to register New MMJ patients in the Washington State Patient Database, but intend to offer complete MMJ accessibility shortly. In the mean-time, you can bring your MMJ Paperwork for 10% off non-sale items!
Leafly member since 2012
Five 1g Golden Goo Concentrates for $100 ($125 Value, SAVE $25) Two 1g Crystal Clear Syringes for $80 ($98 Value, SAVE $18) Three 1g Refine Loud Resin for $150 ($180 Value, SAVE $30) Three 1g Refine Live Resin for $135 ($165 Value, SAVE $30)
Additional Discounts May Not Be Applied
Two 100mg Magic Kitchen Ten Packs for $45 (Pebbles not included) ($50 Value, SAVE $5) Five 100mg Magic Kitchen Pebbles Ten Packs for $100 ($125 Value, SAVE $25) Two 100mg Boxes of "The Juicy" by Gaga for $55 ($60 Value, SAVE $5)
Five Legends for $30 ($40 Value, SAVE $10) Three GABRIEL for $33 ($42 Value, SAVE $9) Five Private Reserve for $33 ($50 Value, SAVE $17) Five Phat Panda for $40 ($50 Value, SAVE $10)
