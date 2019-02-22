DizzyOnTheComedown on June 22, 2019

I can't say enough positive things about the people who work behind the counter at this dispensary. The people who own it are an entirely different matter, as you can read for yourself online through some searching. Bottom line is that Dominic, Colleen and every single budtender that works at this place is extremely friendly, knowledgeable and cares about medical patients. They genuinely care about your well-being and aren't just trying to push what product needs to be moved. Greg, take note: you can learn a few things from the people who actually do the work in your dispensary. Word gets around about how you treat people. Dom or Colleen, here's to hoping that you're running things from the top down very soon. Thank you again for being kind and empathetic.