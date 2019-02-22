beckydougan
Best prices on great quality flower!! Very friendly and knowledgeable staff!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Best prices on great quality flower!! Very friendly and knowledgeable staff!!!
This place is so low key that it's almost hidden but I haven't been disappointed with a purchase yet!
I just want to say that I received excellent service today from Dominik, after having an issue with a purchase I'd made the previous day. There had been an honest mistake and the budtender went above and beyond to provide awesome service. Thank you. You guys reshaped my view of your business into an extremely positive one.
Called to inquire some products before I came in. There customer service was great at answering questions since the drive is long and wanted to make sure of some things prior
Chewy is my girl. She hooks it UP. Look. I've been featured in a double-spread ad in Dope Magazine. I can't say I've ever had a better bud tender than her. Just sayin', she rocks. Give her every pay raise and promotion you can. 🙂
I can't say enough positive things about the people who work behind the counter at this dispensary. The people who own it are an entirely different matter, as you can read for yourself online through some searching. Bottom line is that Dominic, Colleen and every single budtender that works at this place is extremely friendly, knowledgeable and cares about medical patients. They genuinely care about your well-being and aren't just trying to push what product needs to be moved. Greg, take note: you can learn a few things from the people who actually do the work in your dispensary. Word gets around about how you treat people. Dom or Colleen, here's to hoping that you're running things from the top down very soon. Thank you again for being kind and empathetic.
I visited Trees for the first time this week and was helped out by Phil. He was incredibly informative about the CBD products they had available. Phil made me feel welcome, and was genuinely kind and compassionate. I was so happy with the service, prices, and products that I went right back the next day to support them again. I left even happier after my second trip, and look forward to going back very soon. This dispensary receives my highest recommendation!
Cool spot in a convenient area with a really friendly and helpful staff. Recently found them as they’re in walking distance from my house and the prices have been as competitive as anywhere I’ve seen. Will be back for my 3rd time today!
Brand new shop tucked away in the Waterfront District with some great prices on quality flower and other products.
Glad to see a neighborhood dispensary open back up. I hope they listen to feedback from customers on bringing in additional strains from requests.