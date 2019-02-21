WildWanda
Great customer serivce they got alot of preroll great price go check them out .see Robert. Thank you for the gteat deal.
5.0
10 reviews
I visited 4 different dispensaries and thus was my last stop, having randomly driven past it on my way to a different dispensary, but this place ended up being the best quality smoke that i got out of the 4. Definitely going to stop back in
Cool place! Great service!
I think that I would used this store every time but is over an hour drive for me to shop there unless I’m already in the city. I totally enjoyed talk with the manager she knows so much helpful information. I wish y’all had a store closer to where I live. Y’all rock!!
Aero Labs Cartridge TCBomb Strain. Full spectrum. No additives. This dark Amber full spectrum vaper gets me high and creative pretty quick. It's a happy high. It's the one that you might want to take for stress on a vacation incognito, or to have a happy laughing time with friends. I am Bipolar and this cart made me in a better mood quick! I met the manager working that day and she is Wonderful in every way. This girl has what it takes to help patients get their needs met. She helped me choose this according to my needs. This can be Vaped at a lower temp or a higher too. Taste different but got used to it quick and like the taste now. I am excited to buy this one again. Happy, creative and energetic. Smart! Patient, Diana.
Very knowledgeable owner and staff. I highly recommend the “Mango Chilli Lime Gummies and the double stuff chocolate bar. They are far superior than any edibles I have found. Everything from this store is spot on!!! I highly recommend you stop by👍
Hunter was amazing and very nice spoke with owner if place and was treated like family i will be back very very pleased
Hunter was super friendly and great to deal with.
Location is nice and staff is very helpful with any questions I will definetly be back there flower is very good quality !!!
Very clean store, helpful staff, top shelf quality at mid grade price you can’t beat it, will be back