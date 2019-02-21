Dianaddee on July 18, 2019

Aero Labs Cartridge TCBomb Strain. Full spectrum. No additives. This dark Amber full spectrum vaper gets me high and creative pretty quick. It's a happy high. It's the one that you might want to take for stress on a vacation incognito, or to have a happy laughing time with friends. I am Bipolar and this cart made me in a better mood quick! I met the manager working that day and she is Wonderful in every way. This girl has what it takes to help patients get their needs met. She helped me choose this according to my needs. This can be Vaped at a lower temp or a higher too. Taste different but got used to it quick and like the taste now. I am excited to buy this one again. Happy, creative and energetic. Smart! Patient, Diana.