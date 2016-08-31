Matt1777
Amazing service I love trill !
4.8
10 reviews
Friendly helpful staff! Great products!
Thanks for the great review!
Good prices, quality products, great service!! Definitely will be returning!
Thanks for the great review! Be sure to sign up for our text deals to hear about all the great deals we have to offer, just text BAKE to 844-897-9098!
Just wanted to give a shout out to Noah!! It was our first time in Boulder and he not only gave us great service and information product-wise, he also took the time to write out recommendations of hikes in the area. We took his word for it and the hike was amazing - especially paired with the product we picked out! Thank you Noah! Highly recommend this place for the service, quality and price!
We can't thank you enough for your amazing review! Be sure to check us out again if you are ever back in Boulder.
Great staff. Excellent flower and concentrates.
We appreciate your excellent review, thank you so much!
Cool guys hookin’ a lady up with a deal on Kush and OG! I think I’m gonna like Colorado...
We cannot thank you enough for your great review, thank you so much!!
Love these guys Love being a member here
We LOVE our members, thank you for choosing us as your caregiver! We appreciate your review 🙏
I have been going to Trill for years. I let my license lapse and when I came back in Ember helped me renew my membership easily and I felt like I aS "home".
We are thrilled to be able to assist you. Thank you for your excellent review!
Excellent selection of HIGH quality concentrates, solid deals/discounts. Flower always on point and best CBD pills in the entire world for sure!
We value your HIGH quality review, thank you!
I had a wonderful experience with my guy, Patrick. He took great care of me and helped me with all my needs. Thanks Patrick and Trill staff!
Thank YOU for your awesome review!!