Snydermonkey on June 15, 2019

Just wanted to give a shout out to Noah!! It was our first time in Boulder and he not only gave us great service and information product-wise, he also took the time to write out recommendations of hikes in the area. We took his word for it and the hike was amazing - especially paired with the product we picked out! Thank you Noah! Highly recommend this place for the service, quality and price!