SHAKE n BAKE $70 1/2oz, $140 oz
Valid 4/5/2020 – 4/10/2020
Strains available to mix/match with down to the 1/4: Gorilla Glue #4 (25.1% THCa) Pink Lemon-aid (17.6% THCa) 1/2oz $70, oz $140 Great for baking/cooking homemade infused goodies, or does the job rolling it up in some paper! MINIMUM 1/2oz purchase!
While supplies last!
Sticky Lemons
from SunMed Growers
14.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Lemons
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
$15 - Starduster #4 | by HMS Health
from HMS Health LLC
19.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Starduster #4
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Blueberry Headband | by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
18.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Cobra Lips | by Culta
from Culta
19.71%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Dutch Racer | by Culta
from Culta
18.87%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Preroll - Space Dawg (2 x 0.5g) | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
13.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Dawg
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Preroll - Alpha OG (2 x 0.5g) | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
13.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Alpha OG
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Preroll - Qleaner (2 x 0.5g) | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
13.67%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Qleaner
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Preroll - Jacked Up (2 x 0.5g) | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
16.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Jacked-Up
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Preroll - Lemon Skunk (2 x 0.5g) | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
15.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
$15 - Grape GG | by Strane
from Strane
22.56%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Gorilla Girl | by 1937 (Vireo)
from Vireo Health
17.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
$15 - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) | by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
18.34%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Taffie | by Culta
from Culta
16.01%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Tropical Sunset | by Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
22.43%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$10 - Sticky Lemons | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
14.82%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jacked Up Terp Sap (0.5g) | by Rythm
from RYTHM
75.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Jacked-Up
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
$15 - Purple Wookie | by Culta
from Culta
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Wookie
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
$10 - LCU | by Strane
from Strane
21.22%
THC
0%
CBD
LCU
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
$15 - Sour diesel | by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Grapefruit Kush | by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
16.09%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - GS Juice | by Strane
from Strane
17.28%
THC
0%
CBD
GS Juice
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
$15- Key Lime Cookies | by Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
15.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Citrus Sunrise | by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
13.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sunrise
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Forum Cookies x Aliendog | by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
25.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies x Aliendog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Tally Mon | by Strane
from Strane
16.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Tally Mon
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Northern Lights | by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
17.37%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$18 - Chem 91 x Alien Dawg | by Grow West
from Grow West
24.32%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Cinderella 99 | by Harvest
from Harvest
22.73%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SHAKE/BAKE {1/2 OZ MINIMUM} - Pink Lemon-Aid | by Strane
from Strane
15.74%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
$10 - Flo x Stardawg (UNTRIMMED) | by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
16.01%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$10 - GrimmDog | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
16.27%
THC
0%
CBD
GrimmDog
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$10 - Chem 4 OG x The White (UNTRIMMED) | by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$10 - Pie Crust (UNTRIMMED) | by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
21.87%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Grape Kush | by Harvest
from Harvest
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Green Crack #3 | by Harvest
from Harvest
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack #3
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$10 - Locomotion | by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
15.46%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$15 - Strawberry Banana | by Strane
from Strane
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$15- Blue Cheese | by Curio
from Curio Wellness
22.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Nom Nom | by Harvest
from Harvest
15.57%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 9