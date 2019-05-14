Mix and match any 3 grams of Culta shatter, Cresco shatter, and any of our Nature's brand dabs for $99!
FIVE strains to mix/match with down to the 1/4: Gorilla Glue #4 (24.5% THC) *LOW QUANTITY* Lemon Banana Sherbert (18.1% THC) Montana Silvertip (20.2% THC) Raspberry Cough (19.4% THC) Snow Monster (20% THC) 1/2oz $80, oz $160 Great for baking/cooking homemade infused goodies, or does the job rolling it up in some paper! MINIMUM 1/2oz purchase!
Betty's Eddies are $18 TODAY!
Tier 1 bulk specials: NONE CURRENTLY 1/2oz for $110, oz for $200! Tier 2 bulk specials: 6 Star #5 1/2oz for $120, oz for $230!! Tier 3 bulk specials: NONE CURRENTLY 1/2oz for $130, oz for $250!!! Mix & match down to the 1/4 within the same tier when available!
Mix and match 3 .5g/.65g carts for $120! Choose from Curio .5g/.6g carts, Culta .5g carts, gLeaf .5g carts, Curaleaf .5g carts, Grassroots .5g carts (excludes sauce), UKU .5g carts, Nature's Heritage .5g carts, Liberty .5/.65g DISTILLATE carts, and AIRO PRO!