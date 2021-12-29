I drove 45 minutes each way to the store to arrive to two white dudes standing in the back parking lot of the store telling people they were only accepting online orders. I said to one of them, "I'd like to be able to see the terp profiles before I buy online, is there a way to do that?" He just noped me out of there. I said I'd have to go elsewhere, and he was like no problem. Honestly, there was NO way to make that happen? Every other dispensary seems able to handle this. I've been here before but after this and the negative reviews, I won't be returning.