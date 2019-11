PdMethuen81 on August 15, 2019

I have been to a number of different dispensaries over the last 5 years, Tumbleweeds is by far the best by having a large selections of THC products, CBD products, edibles, best prices for outdoor flower and most importantly for having Laurie. I suffer from anxiety and am not an outgoing person but Laurie always makes me feel comfortable. Laurie is very knowledgeable, friendly and very patient. She never makes me feel rushed as if she is in a hurry or to busy to take time with me. I absolutely recommend Tumbleweeds to everyone I can.