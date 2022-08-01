TweedLeaf offers premium Cannabis flower and concentrates for the best price, combined with expert Patient care and service. We have 30 of our 60 in-house Cannabis flower strains always available in our two dispensaries. Our flower strains have been carefully hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a minimum of 30-days, guaranteeing that our Patients receive the highest quality of Cannabis for their medicinal needs. In addition, we also offer our own Cannabis concentrates specially formulated by expert local processors. Finally, we stock the most popular edibles, topicals and accessories and a knowledgeable and friendly staff dedicated to making sure you always have an exceptional experience every time you visit.