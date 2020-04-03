316 products
Last updated:
NEW PATIENT
New patients can receive UP TO $150 in credit. Untamed Herbs will match UP TO $50 on your first 3 visits to our dispensary (must be full priced items purchased to less than, equal to or greater than $50, daily deal/weekly specials DO NOT STACK, cannot be combined with any offers or discounts, 1 visit per day)!
Some Restrictions may apply
All Products
Sugar High #2
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Lemon Head OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Purple Apricot
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Kimbo Kush
from The Giving Tree
13.44%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Road Dawg
from Unknown Brand
24.19%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Black Mamba
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Garanimals
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Jenny Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Granola Funk
from Unknown Brand
19.07%
THC
2.11%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
High Octane X Gelato
from Mile High Glass Pipes
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Blowfish
from The Giving Tree
17.08%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Blowfish
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Blueberry Cookies (H-I) - MTL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Golden Lemon
from The Giving Tree
19.24%
THC
1.38%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
White Widow
from The Giving Tree
16.98%
THC
1.05%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
ARI Sugar LR Orange Cookies 1.0g
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
HG LR/SW Blueberry Shortcake 1.0g (H)
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
ARI Sugar LR Tropicanna Jack 1.0g
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
IOX Sauce Cookie Crunch 1.0g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
MTL Shatter Ghost OG 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
MTL Shatter Sour OG 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
CC Live Resin Lemon Peach 1.0g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
UH Hulks Breath Applicator Syringe 0.5g (H)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$23½ gram
$23½ gram
GSE Syringe Grand Daddy Purple 1g
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
MPX CR Triangle Kush 1.0g (I)
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
IOX Shatter - Ghost Train Haze 1.0g (S)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Drip Batter Diamond GG #4 1.0g
from DRIP Oils + Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
IOX Shatter - Moonshine Haze 1.0g (S)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
GSE Syringe Purple Punch 1g
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
GSE Syringe Pink Panties 1g
from Goldsmith Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
ARI Diamonds WiFi OG #43 (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
ARI Sugar LR Jack Herer 1.0g
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Cresco Live Resin Budder Sunset Sherbert 1.0g
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Vapen THCA Diamonds Ghost OG 0.5g
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cresco Live Resin Budder Pineapple Cookies 1.0g
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Vapen THCA Diamonds Serpentine OG 0.5g
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Drip Syringe Delta 8 Candy Cane 1.0g (H)
from DRiP
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cresco Live Resin Sauce Ride The Boogie 1.0g
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Canamo Shatter AK-1995 1.0g (S)
from Canamo Concentrates
65.08%
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
HG Blue Dream LR Baller Jar 3.5g (H)
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$150⅛ ounce
$150⅛ ounce
