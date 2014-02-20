Kludr1 on November 14, 2019

stopped in to this spot driving back to Phoenix. staff was nice. the only Bad thing was that they did not give my medical card back. bud tender took from me when making a purchase and did not give it back. called them to ask about it. they said i left it on the counter. which i know she didn't give it back. i knw i wasnt stoned when i went so i knw she hadn't given it back. but lost my business after one visit. so make u get your card back from them before leaving because they wont tell you anything!👎