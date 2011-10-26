Wendyb9
Lady at door seemed really Up tight at 1st, but then she pointed out some extra deals add ons and seem more casual after a few minutes. Really good experience though staff is very knowledgeable and friendly
Each time I've stopped in here the experience has been similar: AMAZING. From the moment you're greeted at the door throughout your complete visit at Healing House, expect a whole bunch of awesome. There is a lot to choose from and the prices are really nice. PUREVIBE is glad to recommend this amazing dispensary
It was my first time at this location and I was impressed. The staff was very welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable. They had an extensive selection of products. From edibles, pre rolls to topicals. The establishment itself was very clean and organized. When I visit Denver I’ll be visiting this place again.
We are honored to have had the opportunity to fulfill your marijuana needs! Show this message to your budtender next time you stop in to receive a pre-roll on us!
Great bud, great prices, super friendly staff!
Thank you for your kind words, show this message to your budtender next time you stop in and enjoy a 1g Pre Roll on us!
Great service and friendly staff. Pretty good deals with the wheel spin.
So far the best dispensary I've visited (in the 3 states I've visited dispensaries. Solid selection of high quality products and the staff sets the bar for knowledge, patience, and personality. No "too cool" attitude here. I was looking for a couple of things in particular that were on their menu and they had it in stock. Will return when I'm in the neighborhood again.
Crème de la crème
It’s the best. They have great service and amazing products
Your the best! Thank you for loving us back!
Helpful staff and very friendly.
Welcome to the Healing House family!! We love watching our family grow as more and more people come and see what we are all about here! Thank you for choosing us to get you taken care of.
I have a good time, everytime I go there. The staff is great, and I like the area that it located at too.
We have a wonderful time getting the opportunity to know and serve you!