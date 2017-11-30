RKrauth
I was in on Friday and picked up some great tasting, nice smoking flower suggested to me by my budtender and new friend Tyler! I picked up some Sundae Driver & Super Silver Haze × Lavender. I have never tried the Sundae Driver before, but I was impressed! Super Silver is a favorite of mine that Utopia Garden's grows themselves. I also popped in Saturday morning to see Tyler again because I got the text that vape carts are back in stock!!! I picked up six of them from the company, Big Gas. I got at least one of every strain and they all taste great! Thanks again my friends!!! See you soon 💚😘