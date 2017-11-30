REALRICHDADDY on September 5, 2019

First time customer, drove 15 miles specifically to this location after placing a Pick Up order through Leafly because they allegedly had a particular product in stock (.5G Blue Dream Distillate dart 95% pure, 2G Total for $75); however, when I arrived they did not have My order ready at all, asked Me when I placed it because either was not in the system which the budtender said closes at 6:30pm. She asked the manager and he said “Yea, we have the order.” and I was told to wait one moment. When they brought Me what they thought I ordered, it was Blue Dream “Wax” (79.94% pure) packs. I informed them that was not what I ordered, I ordered Distillate darts, and showed My order receipt, the girl apologized, and said she’d try to take as much off as possible 🙄😒 and quoted Me $89 which I responded that My receipt said $75 was the price. Just so it wouldn't be a complete dummy mission and waste of gas, I had to get lesser quantity because I only brought $80 with Me. They did not even offer Me any bonuses for the convenience or being a first time customer. The budtender was polite, the place was very clean and empty, but their service was subpar. I wish I would have just went to My usual place.