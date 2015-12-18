Was looking for Rockstar, they said they had some from the bottom of the jar which was going to become cone joints. Got home and tried it. YUCK! It IS DEFINITELY NOT Rockstar! It tasted like pineapple and lawn clippings!! I WON'T BE BACK!

Dispensary said:

I want to say thank you for your feedback, as this gives us an opportunity to right a wrong ( or bad experience in your situation) Please give us another chance as we do not want to leave a bad taste in your mouth, heart, and mind. I have just received in a new shipment of Rockstar please come in and ask for management to accommodate you. My deepest apologies for your experience as this is not how we want to represent the company to you or anyone else.