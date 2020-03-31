111 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 16
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
All Products
Hiker's Blend 1oz
from Pure Ohio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$177.161 oz
In-store only
Tropicana Pie 1oz
from Pure Ohio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$261.071 oz
In-store only
Blue Blast 1oz
from Pure Ohio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.231 oz
In-store only
Ghost Ship 14.15g
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$110.02½ oz
In-store only
Honey Boo 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.61½ oz
In-store only
Outer Space Shake 14.15g (Batch 2)
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$100.7½ oz
In-store only
Pheno 51 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$70.86½ oz
In-store only
HIGH THC Harle-Tsu popcorn 14.15g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$105.36½ oz
In-store only
Lemon Jack 14.15g
from Ascension
___
THC
___
CBD
$90.44½ oz
In-store only
Lemon Dosidos 1oz
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$280.651 oz
In-store only
One Drop 1oz
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$279.721 oz
In-store only
Chitral Dream 14.15g
from Ascension
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.19½ oz
In-store only
Kurple Budder .5g
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.46½ g
In-store only
Syringe
from Firelands Scientific
___
THC
___
CBD
$90.441 g
In-store only
Chem OG Vape .5g
from Firelands Scientific
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.61½ g
In-store only
RSO .5g (Batch 2)
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.48½ g
In-store only
Durban Live WAX .96g (Batch 2)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.461 g
In-store only
Headband Live Resin .94g (Batch 2)
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.461 g
In-store only
HELIOS vape .5g (Batch 2)
from BeneLeaves
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.94½ g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Vape .5g
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$70.86½ g
In-store only
Rainbow Pie Rosin .5g
from Orijin
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.35½ g
In-store only
RSO .5g
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.48½ g
In-store only
Weekend in Marseille Budder 590mg
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$76.46½ g
In-store only
Kief 1g
from Butterfly Effect
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.891 g
In-store only
Dark Star Rosin .5g
from Orijin
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.09½ g
In-store only
Resin GMO 590mg
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.85½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Grapefruit Sour Dream .5g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.77½ g
In-store only
Plata Nube Resin .5g
from Buckeye Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.67½ g
In-store only
Sasquatch Rosin .5g
from Orijin
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.09½ g
In-store only
F.E.C.O. 1g (Batch 2)
from Cokoh Fix
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.191 g
In-store only
Headband Live Resin .94g
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$72.731 g
In-store only
Grape Pie Budder .5g
from Wellspring Fields
___
THC
___
CBD
$78.32½ g
In-store only
Durban Live WAX .96g
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.341 g
In-store only
Captains Cake Live Wax 590mg
from The Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.5½ g
In-store only
4-Pack Peach Mango Jalapeno (Batch 2)
from LOCAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.65each
In-store only
Tangerine Passionfruit Gummies 110mg (Batch 2)
from LOCAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.69each
In-store only
Tincture 5-DAY Peppermint 1:1 (Batch 2)
from Song
___
THC
___
CBD
$75.52each
In-store only
4-Pack Triple Citrus Gummies
from LOCAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.17each
In-store only
Gummy Watermelon 110mg (batch 2)
from Wana Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.62each
In-store only
Gummy Blueberry 110mg (Batch 2)
from Wana Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.62each
In-store only
123