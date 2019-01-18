sboydohio
So, first things first. Prices, TAXES ARE INCLUDED on the menu price. I dig this. There is some high dollar stuff, but plenty of reasonable choices. Selection, so far so good. Manager said that there's always room for improvement and suggestions. (FIREROCK!) The staff was friendly, process went smooth but my Hyper wouldn't download, so I had to leave to go to the atm. (guy at check out said an ATM was coming the following week!) I've already been back. It is a new shop working things out, but the process is typically smooth and the people are nice. Thumbs up.