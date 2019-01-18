jonesybear on November 12, 2019

Coziest and warmest of the current open dispensaries here in Cincinnati. The open floor, all the plans, and general vibe of the place seemed comfortable the moment of walking in. all tax included in prices. I found an Ohio 1/10th of Hiker's Blend for $35. (though, I've seen it go for as low as $22 elsewhere in the state) The gentleman who put together the menu did a great job breaking down the lineages of strains. Overall the menu seemed really well put together. Finally, as more dispensaries start to open, I do hope to see prices drop as they start to compete business with Verilife. Way to go cincy!