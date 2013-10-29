Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I love the people and herb at Verde. I have been going to them for about 9 mo and have always left happy. They grow all their herb in soil. Great strains. super deals. Friendly staff who really know their strains.