Adult-use sales are by reservation only. Visit shopnow.verilife.com to browse our most up-to-date menu, reserve a time, and pickup your order. Whether you’re seeking relief or relaxation, focus, or fun, there’s a path to safe, informed cannabis use for you. Every day we strive to dispel outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encourage a new appreciation of its many benefits. Experience the warm, welcoming, and supportive guidance of the Verilife community so you can confidently choose the cannabis products that fit your lifestyle.