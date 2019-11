FlyingFishSauce on October 11, 2019

I feel bad for the staff at this location as they try their best to provide good service and a warm inviting atmosphere for returning customers and new customers alike. That being said, the price gouging is beyond acceptable, 90 plus for one 1/8th is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard and it has shown their true colors. Recreational receiving a price gouge is almost understandable, but medical? Its just wrong. Another thing that I have taken issue with is the way they allow the city to push them around when it comes to the parking situation, I had a friend drop me off once and decide to smoke a cigarette at the fishing pier across the street. When they saw her pull in the security guards out front began to give me shit saying "We don't care, you cant park your car over there." Its not my car, my car was parked down the street and my friend was just giving me a ride. But because this person dropped me off, they made a huge issue out of it. Prices that are borderline criminal and spinless behavior. Take your money elsewhere, its just not worth it.