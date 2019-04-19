JP-3152
Convenient location, easy parking. I have worked with Walt both times and he is fantastic. Great energy, knowledgeable, and honest.
4.7
9 reviews
Great experience!
Although they have the best staff around, the operations lack. Close 4pm on Saturday, not open on Sundays. Most expensive prices in the Philadelphia area hands down. They don’t have any sort of points programs like the other shops. Might be back.
Went in the first day they opened, a few minutes before closing. Ended up being the last customer of the day. Everyone was super friendly, had some good chats, no one tried to rush me like you would experience at some other stores. Convenient location for the area. Shout out to Walt & Mike!
Verilife is by far the best dispensary I've been to. The place is clean and spacious. The staff was very friendly and helpful and Shamika is a great time. She is hilarious but also helpful in the process. This is now my go to place for my meds.
I went to this dispensary for the first time yesterday and I loved how welcoming the staff were . I got everything i needed and I’ll definitely be back . I love how close this location is to Germantown . Shamika Hooked it up and cant wait to come back !
Verilife is a clean nice dispensary and has great staff.
The customer service I received was out of this world! The entire staff was very friendly and knowledgeable and I even received 15% off my entire order for being a new patient.
Great location. Shamika Hutchinson was magnificent and very friendly. It was my first time at this facility and it wont be my last.