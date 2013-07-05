VT_Bob
Very mellow vibe, excellent customer service. The flower here is good but the edibles need some improvement. The hours are not very convenient if you work a 9-5 job.
4.6
10 reviews
they need some form of security in the parking lot. my first trip there were a couple of sketchy looking dudes drinking beers in the lot that felt very uncomfortable walking by them.
A very friendly & professional atmosphere. You get what you pay for & the few medicinal morsels sampled so far of supreme & effective quality
The people are very friendly and place has a great atmosphere. Prices are a little high, but there's little to no competition, so it makes sense. I think they still have a long way to go in terms of their products, especially the grow side of things. Fast curing techniques and short veg times don't impress me. These plants need to be flushed! No mold, or bugs which is always nice. Strains are limited here, let's just say it's not CO or CA. Will I visit again? Yes.
Very discreet location
I think they are doing great considering how new Marijuana Dispensaries are to VT. The prices are FAIR, but are similar to street priced high grade in Vt, meaning 40-60 an 1/8. Sometimes I think they need to let the crop mature as a few strains gave me anxiety. They usually have 1 high CBD, 2-4 indicas, 1-2 Sativas and 4-5 hybrids. Thry sebd out a weekly menu. They have the BEST bubble hash, grade A. Also have grade B but I haven't tried it. The edibles are the one area that VPAI needs to dearly improve upon. They are too overpriced and taste horrible. They also have oils, capsules, tictures, etc. The atmosphere is great. Feels like an upscale medical office, not some sketchy backdoor operation. They are on top of answering calls and emails. Appointments are easily obtained with just a few days notice or less.
I have been getting my meds here from day one,that they opened. I really enjoy the time spent,chatting at my visits. the crew / lifegaurds(if you will) are all very awesome!! just have one small petpeeve about maturation of the flowers. the crystals need to mature more. they are mainly clear and should be cloudy if not breaking on amber coloring. otherwise all thumbs up people!! thanks for being !!
Absolutely Professional, Utmost Respect at all times, Surprisingly Personable, Awesome service. Will recommend!
I've been getting my medicine here for eight months now and continue to be more and more impressed. My only complaint is that chocolope isn't being grown any more, one of my go to varieties for daytime medicine. I'm sure that they will have a great sativa to replace it but I'll miss it. There are many different varieties that become available with new ones each week. Nobody should be bored with the selection. High quality well manicured flowers that are properly cured, how can you go wrong.
As I am new to this, I have nothing to really compare it to. The staff is friendly they have deceit data to look at to help me make selections. The staff is knowledgable. Waiting area is clean and comfortable. They are conveniently and discreetly located. Parking is not well marked and access to the front door is not well marked for handicap access. The access is there but you kind of have to make your own space.