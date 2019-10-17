Follow
VivaBuds Delivery
(888) 848-2283
9 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
5% off your first order when you follow us on Leafly
Call VivaBuds (888) 848-2283 and mention LEAFLY5 to receive 5% off your first order!
5% off your first order when you follow us on Leafly
Call VivaBuds (888) 848-2283 and mention LEAFLY5 to receive 5% off your first order!
All Products
Sunset Sherbert - Indica
from VivaBuds
20.81%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
Guilded Lime - Hybrid
from VivaBuds
18.08%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
J1 - Sativa
from VivaBuds
20.73%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
Chem Dog - Hybrid
from VivaBuds
21.71%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
OG Kush - Hybrid
from VivaBuds
79.8%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$301 g
King Louis XIII - Indica
from VivaBuds
69.73%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$301 g
Stawberry Cough - Sativa
from VivaBuds
70.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$301 g
J1 - 3 Pack - Sativa
from VivaBuds
15.86%
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 3
Sunset Sherbert - 3 Pack - Indica
from VivaBuds
18.98%
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 3