Minnymich on July 21, 2017

Been here twice and the staff is super friendly and so willing to help! The first time I was recommended some Alien Orange Cookies by some very enthusiastic bubbly lady. I love people who love talking about weed. As for the second time a gentleman helped me and he wasn't very knowledgeable about where things were maybe he was new but he was just as friendly and enthusiastic about finding wanted I needed! overall great service. can't say anything fully about the weed but as often as I had seen in the past costumers complaining about old weed, when really that isn't under their control, they just sell it. Quality of service is the real factor of rating retail stores here, not quality of weed. but yeah I like the place. although a little small and they don't jump on the ID's right away, which they should, I will be back for sure.