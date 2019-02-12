83 products
Deals
15% off all orders!
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/1/2020
Take 15% off your entire order at Weden! Call 1-800-CANNABIS or text 858-225-1717 to place your order.
No delivery fee! Mention deal when ordering, discount on subtotal, cannot be combined with other offers, must meet $40 min before tax to qualify for free delivery.
All Products
Cookies - Blue Series - Jungle Wedding
from Unknown Brand
27.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Cresco - Banana Pudding
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
Cresco - Sweetness
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
21.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
Heady - Five Gram 1/8th - Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
17.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Cresco - Mac
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
25.19%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$52⅛ oz
Cru - Pink Sherbet
from CRU Cannabis
20.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
Ember Valley Farms - Wedding Pie
from Ember Valley
23.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
Cru - Larry OG
from CRU Cannabis
22.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Cru - CRU Blue
from CRU Cannabis
22.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
Cru - Grand Label - GMO Cookies
from CRU Cannabis
31.24%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Cru - Grand Label - Destroyer
from CRU Cannabis
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Destroyer
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Flow Kana - Silver - Legend OG
from Flow Kana
23.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend OG
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Heady - Five Gram 1/8th - Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Unknown Brand
18.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Flow Kana - Gold - Doc OG
from Flow Kana
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Doc’s OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Flow Kana - Gold - Pancakes
from Flow Kana
16.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Flow Kana - Gold - Rising Pines (CBD)
from Flow Kana
7.58%
THC
11.21%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Canndescent - Calm Series
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Canndescent - Charge Series
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Canndescent - Connect Series
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
Henry's - Blue Dream - Sativa
from Henry's Original
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Cresco - FSO
from Remedi by Cresco Labs
621.1mg
THC
3.4mg
CBD
$451 g
Cobra Extracts - Shatter - Mimosa
from Cobra Extracts
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$361 g
Cobra Extracts - Shatter - Star Dawg
from Cobra Extracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$361 g
Cresco - Chunky Diesel Sugar
from Cresco Labs
763.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$601 g
Cresco - Strawberry Banana Budder
from Cresco Labs
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$601 g
Rosin Hash (available in 4g jars only)
from LEEF Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$505 G
Platinum - Caramel Milk Chocolate
from Platinum Vape
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$22each
Platinum - Thai Coffee Crunch Chocolate Bar
from Platinum Vape
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$22each
Platinum - Cookies and Cream Chocolate Bar
from Platinum Vape
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$22each
Big Pete's - 10:1 CBD 10pk - Peanut Butter Cookies
from Big Pete's
10mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$23each
Big Petes - Choc. Chip Cookies - 10:1 CBD 10pk
from Big Pete's
10mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
Kanha Candies - Blue Raspberry Hybrid Gummies 100mg
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
Kushy Punch - Indica 100mg
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
Kushy Punch - Recover 2:1
from Kushy Punch
60mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$18each
Kushy Punch - Sativa 100mg
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
Kanha Candies - Strawberry Indica Gummies 100mg
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
Kanha Candies - Watermelon Hybrid Gummies 100mg
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
Henry's - Preroll - Easy Rider - CBD
from Henry's Original
5.2%
THC
5.9%
CBD
$12each
Henry's - Preroll - Dream Diesel
from Henry's Original
14.7%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$12each
Henry's - Preroll - Key Lime Pie
from Henry's Original
19.71%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$12each
123