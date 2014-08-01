Not the best place to go, too expensive staff was not knowledgeable on any of the products. Glad I can go somewhere else

Dispensary said:

Good Afternoon dub207, Thank you for taking the time to leave us this review. We regret hearing that we did not meet your expectations on your visit. We do spend time coaching and training our staff to be able to provide information on all of our products. We would love to have the opportunity to know more about what specific questions you have so we can assist you further. You can always reach us directly at (855) 848-6740, email us at patients@mainewellness.org or DM us on our social media. Pricing across our product lines do vary. We want to make sure you are aware of our bWell Rewards Program, Member Everyday Value Menu and Basics Category. We send out weekly communications via Emails and Text Message to let our Members know. Please let us know if you have any questions on that as well. We hope to hear back from you soon :) —Be well, Your Wellness Connection