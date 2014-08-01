Farminmiracles on March 1, 2019

Went here for quite awhile. The storefront is beautiful. Its a former train station that they restored and its really nice and inviting. All of the staff members i dealt with were friendly and knowledgable. I do have a couple complaints. One, all the bags are pre weighed and sealed. So, if you were hoping to smell or see the bud get weighed out, you’re out of luck. I did weigh every bag and they were always spot on. The flower was generally very high quality. There were a couple strains that when ground up, became a powder. Kind of tough to roll into a joint but not a huge problem. Lastly: pricing. Last time i went, i paid about $68 for a quarter of Mother of Berries. Those who know, MOB is a maine native strain. It would be nice to see it priced at about $25/eigth. The prices are the main reason I stopped going. But it is a great store nonetheless.