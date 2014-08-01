Tmacthetruth
Awful management who dont even use the product. Out of state ownership and board who want nothing but to fleece Maine. Move on. FAR better places and people out there ;)
The service is great, when if there's any issue. they never waste time passing buck, No they look for real SOLUTIONS. Kudos to you Wellness Connections entire family members. and THANKS
Good Morning Originaldeadboy666, Thank you for taking the time out of your day to leave us a review here. It is really nice to hear the customer service has been meeting your needs. Customer service is something we take real seriously and we are glad to know whenever a discrepancy might occur, the team works with you to generate positive solutions. See you again soon :) —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
Went here for quite awhile. The storefront is beautiful. Its a former train station that they restored and its really nice and inviting. All of the staff members i dealt with were friendly and knowledgable. I do have a couple complaints. One, all the bags are pre weighed and sealed. So, if you were hoping to smell or see the bud get weighed out, you’re out of luck. I did weigh every bag and they were always spot on. The flower was generally very high quality. There were a couple strains that when ground up, became a powder. Kind of tough to roll into a joint but not a huge problem. Lastly: pricing. Last time i went, i paid about $68 for a quarter of Mother of Berries. Those who know, MOB is a maine native strain. It would be nice to see it priced at about $25/eigth. The prices are the main reason I stopped going. But it is a great store nonetheless.
Good Afternoon Farminmiracles, We appreciate you taking the time to write us a thorough review. We do prepackage our products after they are weighed, tested, ect...to maintain freshness. We do have budbars making their way into each of our dispensaries. These budbars enable visitors to learn more about the canabinoids and terpene profiles. Additionally, each jar encompasses a magnifying glass and smell port for visitors to get a better look and smell of the strain. As of today, we did experience a sweet price drop on all our concentrates and vape carts. We hope to have you come visit again soon. —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
Did not like the people behind the counter (the female). Felt rushed. Walked out promised myself I would not go back.
Good Afternoon Hondoswife, Thank you for providing feedback. We apologize that the service you received didn't exceed your expectations, and we'd like to take the opportunity to learn more about what happened so that we can better address the situation. We would like the opportunity to discuss this further with you in our efforts to improve. Please call us directly to speak with a Manager at (855) 848-6740 or email us at patients@mainewellness.org. —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
Pretty good selection of products . Staff is fairly friendly and knowledgeable. There’s one guy there though who needs to be taught how to interact with customers. I believe his name was Ben. What a herb . I bet the guy doesn’t even smoke. Anyway, a lot of different strains, all high quality . Prices are a little high but not unreasonable.
Good Afternoon dvintin, We appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review. We would like to know more about your customer service experience in our efforts to improve. Would you mind giving us a call directly at (855) 848-6740 or emailing us at patients@mainewellness.org. We also want to inform you that we have recently added a new Basics line of flower products that are even more affordable. You can check them out on our website at mainewellness.org/product-category/flower/basics/ —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
I love going here it's the best and most professional staff and atmosphere, large selection for any one new to medical cannabis.
Good Morning Billyhawaii, We are happy to hear that you think we are the best, we think that you are the best :) The staff always enjoys your visit and we hope to see you again soon! —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
Would have trouble with the checking in three of the four times I went
Good Morning No-ska, Thank you for letting us know that you were having trouble checking in more than once during your visit. Did you arrive with your valid Maine Marijuana Certification and valid State ID / Driver's License? Those items are necessary to enter the dispensary each and every time by Maine State Law. We would like to know more why this occurred. Please reach us directly at (855) 848-6740 or email us directly at patients@mainewellness.org. We hope to hear from you soon :) —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
really cool location :) I like how open it is
Good Afternoon Kramile07, Thank you so much for your feedback. We really love the old railroad station location and how open it is too. See you soon :) —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
Fantastic location would recommend 2 anyone
Good Afternoon Lexpagan45, We appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review as well as being a brand ambassador. Are you aware of the referral promos we now offer? Ask your Member Liaison on your next visit :) —Be well, Your Wellness Connection
Amazing products and a huge variety, friendly and knowledgeable staff.
Good Day JohnDewey, Thank you for the review JohnDewey. Our team works hard to provide excellent customer service and up to date information to help answer any of your questions as it relates to cannabis. We hope to see you again soon John! —Be well, Your Wellness Connection