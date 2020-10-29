The newest, freshest and neighborhood friendly dispensary is now open in Chelsea! the staff is top tier (they take the time to educate you), the store is open, fresh and well lit...they even encourage local artists by hanging their art! The living wall is refreshing for a dispensary and don't mind if customers take selfies in front of it! I've been to a few dispensaries and you can tell those who just want to make money and those who want to make an experience of buying marijuana. I'd take the experience every time.