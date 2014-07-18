Blinhart5
This is my “go-to” Dispensary any time I’m in Denver! Great Prices, Great Variety, all the employees are very helpful and educational in regards to their product. Super friendly vibes!
Been here several times and it’s always great! Good deals, friendly staff, great selection. Alex is awesome!!
I drive 50 miles to get there early for 4/20. They were offering early bird specials for the first 20 people. One of the early birds specials, among 4 or 5, was 8 cartridges for $88. I was number 22. I asked if I could still get that special. NO. Heck, I got there early. Oh well. Instead of getting a new customer, they lost one. Happy 4/20 Going to spend my $300 at another dispensary. Won't let me leave a review without rating quality. I don't know. Probably same as most. So I gave it 3 stars.
Probably is one the first dispensaries I been too. Very great bud awesome service. Whole Meds is great for a nice introduction cannabis
WholeMeds didn't put A review the first time I came here, you will enjoy the customer service, plus prices.
Everything was awesome everything was great
Will get the job done.
I love a good joint.. I thought ballpark had the best, but this place has the best joints! Definitely worth the price too
John was so helpful in finding exactly what i needed , coming back for sure !
This dispensary is nice. Good prices and the quality is good the variety is limited but the service and prices make up for it one of my favs I've visited in colorado.