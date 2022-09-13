Pros-Great interior and comfortable feeling. Budtender was very courteous and helpful. Super cheap concentrate gram $12. Also received a free joint of choice that is pretty decent m. Cons-Got the watermelon skittles dabs. Idk if they actually used the watermelon skittles strain or not but they definitely used watermelon additive flavoring like some do with cartridges. Done about 5 dabs and it’s all gone. Never had a full gram last me only 8 hours. Also all the bud looked the same, very dark and compact. Couldn’t tell the difference between them. Wasn’t a good dark and compact either look either but looked off.

Dispensary replied