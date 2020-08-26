Decided to try a new place so I took a drive. I was greeted by a very friendly couple and the most amazing aroma, the smell had me looking forward to trying their flower. I decided on an 1/8th of Fruit Loops OG. and drove home. I took out some flower it was coated in tricombs and slightly sticky, I put some in the grinder and it definitely gave off a fruity aroma. I packed a bowl took a couple puffs, the taste is very nice on the pallete it had a pleasant fruity taste definitely true to the name Fruit Loops the smoke was smooth and clean. I will most definitely be returning and I would recommend the trip, it's a real nice area, just be looking for a large red building and you'll be happy you did.