alyssasteele on August 18, 2017

I've been here a few times because of the prices and my main place seems to only be carrying expensive top shelf. Their bottom shelf may not look/smell the best, but I have yet to be disappointed. Their prices are affordable, and probably the best in town. Plus their budtender (sorry, I forgot to ask your name) with the curly hair is always excited about every product so it's always a fun experience.