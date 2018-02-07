aahlavac on February 28, 2019

I love this dispensary. YF is easily the best dispensary I’ve been to. Every time I stray to check out a different dispensary I am disappointed, but never do I leave YF feeling disappointed. All of the bud tenders are super nice, knowledgeable and helpful. They also have the best deals in the area. I can always rely on them to have the BEST deals around on whole oz of flower, carts & pre rolls. It’s never too crowded here either. Happy customer & will continue to recommend & return. 🥰