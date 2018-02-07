Lemonbearforever
The location is great!
4.4
10 reviews
This place has suffered since being bought by Harvest. They have awful deals and awful selection. I’ve walked out of this dispensary empty handed at least 3 times because they were sold out. And now, since being purchased by Harvest, their weekly deals aren’t even deals... $45 for a g of Verano shatter is basically regular priced at any other dispensary. It’s a shame because it’s the closest to my house but I end up just going to Blair’s because it’s cheaper with a better selection.
Great place and comfortable
Great place!
disappointed in my last visit. deals aren't as good when your overcharged and don't get what you want...
If I could give this place zero stars I would!!! They advertise that they close at 9pm when it’s really 8pm. I drove over 45 minutes just to come to a closed facility. Complete waste of time. They lost a potential customer.
Hard to find but worth it!!!!
I love this dispensary. YF is easily the best dispensary I’ve been to. Every time I stray to check out a different dispensary I am disappointed, but never do I leave YF feeling disappointed. All of the bud tenders are super nice, knowledgeable and helpful. They also have the best deals in the area. I can always rely on them to have the BEST deals around on whole oz of flower, carts & pre rolls. It’s never too crowded here either. Happy customer & will continue to recommend & return. 🥰
People are super friendly and helpful. Products are great quality, very wide selection of strains. Prices are best I have found since getting my card, absolutely love their deals and the fact they come out with them weekly. Location was perfect until I moved:/ but their deals are worth the drive every now and then, please expand to Bel Air!!!!! Only downside is it has a weird parking lot but they can’t really help that lol
Thank you for your positive review, we really appreciate it! We are so glad to hear you loved our products and deals, and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Love this Dispensary
So glad to hear you've had a great experience with us! Hope to see you in the shop soon!