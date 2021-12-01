Shop by category
People are wonderfully unique, as are their cannabis needs. Zen Leaf has guided patients and consumers along their personal journey with cannabis since 2016, putting compassion and care at the forefront of all that we do. Our dispensary teams cater to the individual, asking questions and listening attentively, in order to provide a thoughtful recommendation that works for you. Zen Leaf dispensaries are designed for comfort and care, because cannabis shopping should be easy and enjoyable. For medical patients and adult-use consumers alike, we are here to help promote the wellbeing of our community.
WEDNESDAY, December 1st: $20 Bronze Tier Eighths Cresco - 2 for $65 .5G Carts or 1G Extracts $10 OFF Aeriz 1G Live Resin Sugar 25% OFF Wana Gummies 10% OFF Kindred Breath Stripes & Capsules $6 Prerolls 1G - when you buy 3 or more (Choose from $8 Tier)
Free item is limited to one (1) per patient. While supplies last. Limited time only. Cannot combine offers. Free item is equal or lesser value. Free item will appear as a dollar on your final receipt.
On your first visit to Zen Leaf, receive 25% OFF all internal brands (Verano, MÜV, Wana, Vital, Hi-Klas, Encore & Paradise) for Rec & Med consumers!
Cannot be saved for later date. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Valid once per store.
VETERANS 20% OFF All regular priced items every purchase. (Must have valid ID showing Veteran to add discount on patient profile.) SENIORS (55yrs+) 10% OFF All regular priced items every purchase. FA Industry Discount 10% OFF All regular priced items every purchase.
Leafly prices do not reflect tax. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Medical & Recreational. Restrictions apply.
November 30th - $50 Silver Tier 1/4 OZ - Stiiizy (2) for $60 .5G Pods - Buy 4 Get 1 FREE Tiered Eighths - 30% OFF Nebula Nectar Syrups - 20% OFF Defi Gummies
November 29th - $65 Gold Tier 1/4 OZ - 20% OFF Item 9 Labs Online Orders - BOGO Hi-Klas .5G Cartridges - BOGO Pura Earth Cartridges & RSO - B2G1 Chill Pills - 20% OFF All MÜV Products
November 28th - $150 Bronze Tier OZ Mix N' Match - BOGO Sublime Cartridges & Extracts - BOGO Vital 100mg Gummies - Jersey Sundays : FREE Local Flower 1G Preroll When You Wear Your Favorite Sports Jersey ($10 Min Purchase Required)