94 points out of 100

Price: $12 / eighth-ounce; $49 / oz

The Sour Special Sauce from Horn Creek Hemp ain’t just a great choice for an all-day CBD strain—at $12 an eighth, it’s a screaming deal.

This strain tests out at nearly 4% terps—primarily b-Myrcene, Ocimene and b-Caryophyllene—that jump out of the bag with strong notes of lemon and gas with just a hint of sweet bubblegum, creating a nice contrast with the sour profile.

SSS calms without sedating, and provides a little mental zip without the raciness of a sativa. As such, we think it’s a great strain for any time of day, save right before bed.

You can buy Sour Special Sauce and other strains right from Horn Creek Hemp’s website. Since all of their products contain less than 0.3% THC, they remain legal to purchase and ship.