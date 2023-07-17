Approximately two years since recreational cannabis was legalized in Arizona, business is booming for dispensaries in Phoenix. The tall appetite for cannabis in the Valley of the Sun has helped open doors for 73 licensed recreational dispensaries that sell THC products to recreational customers. Medical marijuana dispensaries are still around in Phoenix too, but most have transitioned into serving both medical patients and recreational customers. As cannabis has become more widely accepted in Phoenix, so has the demand for great service at dispensaries. In Phoenix, locals value dispensaries that have short wait times, good deals, and safe products.

If you’re considering trying a new dispensary in Phoenix, use Leafly List as your guide. Leafly List uses dispensary reviews and ratings left by real people on Leafly.com to determine the best dispensaries in Phoenix. From Cave Creek to West Phoenix and everywhere in between, these are the very best dispensaries in Phoenix.

Highest-rated dispensaries in Phoenix

These recreational and medical dispensaries in Phoenix are rated highly by locals for their knowledgeable budtenders and generous weed deals.

JARS Cannabis – Metro Center (Med/Rec) 10040 N Metro Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.7 (6374) “Jars Cannabis provides an awesome and informative experience for its customers. The budtenders stand out for their excellent customer service and valuable information about deals and products. The entire staff at Jars Cannabis is awesome, and the dispensary exudes positive vibes. The shop itself is nice, with a wide variety of products to browse through, showcasing an extensive and high-quality selection. First-time visitors can take advantage of a generous 30% off offer.” Additional Locations: JARS Cannabis – 24th st. Order from JARS Cannabis – Metro Center (Med/Rec)

Health for Life – Cave Creek 21035 North Cave Creek Road Suite C3 & C4, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.6 (3553) “Health for Life is a favorite dispensary in the Valley, and it’s a place I frequent often. The staff provides exceptional service with their knowledge, kindness, and helpfulness in assisting with orders. They truly prioritize patient care. I’ve always received honest opinions on cannabis products there, and the prices are fair. And, I’ve never had to return a product as their recommendations are reliable. For those who prefer to place to-go orders, they are ready promptly, allowing for a fast and efficient experience.” Order from Health for Life – Cave Creek

Nirvana Center – West Phoenix 2330 N 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.6 (2815) “Nirvana Center on 75th is undoubtedly the best location of the Nirvana dispensaries. The staff is consistently friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable, always ready to assist with product advice and information. Their wide range of cannabis products ensures you’ll find something you love and won’t leave empty-handed. With great prices, quality products, and an exceptional staff, I never consider going anywhere else.” Additional Locations:Nirvana Center – Phoenix Order from Nirvana Center – West Phoenix

Herbal Wellness Center – West (Med/Rec) 4126 West Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.7 (9921) “Herbal Wellness Center West is a top choice among dispensaries in Phoenix. Their prices are great, and the budtenders are friendly and helpful. I brought my out-of-town daughter with me and we had a fantastic experience. The budentder was extremely helpful and made excellent recommendations. They also offer the convenience of online ordering and pick-up, which is a bonus. The flower is always fresh and they consistently offer great deals. The customer service is a standout aspect of the dispensary.” Additional Locations:Herbal Wellness Center – North Order from Herbal Wellness Center – West (Med/Rec)

Marigold Dispensary (Med/Rec) 2601 W. Dunlap Ave. Suite 8, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.8 (2068) “Marigold Dispensary is truly amazing. They offer great deals and specials, and their convenient hours make it easy to visit. The staff is incredibly kind and helpful, providing excellent customer service. The dispensary’s decor is stylish and creative, creating a welcoming atmosphere. During my first visit, the budtender assisted me with my purchase and he was fantastic, informing me about the deals and showing great interpersonal skills. Additionally, when I had a concern about the pre-rolls, I called and spoke with the manager who was understanding and knowledgeable, explaining the variations that can occur during production. This level of customer care, from the security guard to the follow-up phone call, made my experience exceptional.” Order from Marigold Dispensary (Med/Rec)

Giving Tree Dispensary (Med/Rec) 701 West Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.6 (2269) “Giving Tree Dispensary is instantly welcoming with a friendly and attentive staff. The lack of crowds made for a pleasant experience. Their selection of cannabis products is impressive, offering top-tier options at reasonable prices. The staff’s friendliness and patience stood out, as they even opened the door for customers entering and exiting. They also had great deals for new customers, and the ordering and payment process was seamless. “ Order from Giving Tree Dispensary (Med/Rec)

The Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec) 211 S 57th Dr, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.6 (1051) “The Superior Dispensary has a fun and vibrant atmosphere that immediately caught my attention. The budtender who assisted us was incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and kind, making the experience truly enjoyable. Her expertise was so impressive that I would have purchased anything she recommended. As a first-time visitor, I was thoroughly impressed with the overall experience.” Order from The Superior Dispensary (Med/Rec)

Nature’s Wonder Dispensary – Thomas 2825 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.4 (170) “Nature’s Wonder Dispensary has surpassed my expectations and stands out as the best dispensary I have come across in Phoenix. Their prices are more competitive compared to others, and the staff is incredibly friendly and creates a welcoming environment. Despite passing two other dispensaries on my way there, I choose to drive the extra 8 miles because of the exceptional experience they provide. The option to pre-order is a convenient feature that speeds up the process. I have visited Nature’s Wonder dispensary multiple times, and each visit has been fast and efficient, allowing me to get in and out quickly. It’s truly a breath of fresh air compared to other places I’ve recently been to.” Order from Nature’s Wonder Dispensary – Thomas

Sol Flower – Deer Valley (MED/REC) 22041 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ — recreational/medical 4.2 (74) “Sol Flower Dispensary is a go-to for me because of their competitive prices and the great discounts they offer, especially for first responders and active duty. They consistently have amazing deals, particularly on Thursdays and Fridays. The staff is highly knowledgeable about their products, which is a huge plus. I find myself visiting the dispensary at least once a week. The service at Sol Flower is always quick, efficient, and incredibly friendly.The location itself has a unique charm. Tucked away in a small industrial area, it offers a different vibe compared to their Sun City location. The intercom buttons at the entrance add a touch of excitement, making me feel like I’m in a movie.” Order from Sol Flower – Deer Valley (MED/REC)

Selection criteria for Leafly List Phoenix

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Phoenix, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.