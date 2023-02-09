How to use weed to speak your partner’s Love Language

Plan ahead and woo your boo based on the Love Language that resonates with them the most.

When the candy aisle turns pink, and teddy bears start popping up in your local grocery store, you know Valentine’s Day is near. February 14 is a day for showing love and gratitude to the people we care about the most, making it one of the sweetest holidays of the year.

But, Valentine’s Day can come with its own challenges. For starters, the economy is forcing people to tighten up their pleasure spending. And if you’re seeing someone new, it might be tough for you to figure out exactly how you want to show you care without seeming too serious.

If you haven’t heard of it, Gary D. Chapman’s book, The Five Love Languages: The Secret To Love That Lasts gives you a map of how most people experience love using five languages or preferences: words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

Everybody’s love language is a combination of the five, if not all five at once, and the book lays out a detailed plan for how to love your partner better based on the love language that connects with them most.

Chapman’s assessment of love is pretty spot on, but there is another love language that we know exists. Weed. Luckily, we’re pretty well-versed in that one. So here’s a crash course on each love language and how you can combine them with weed to become the ultimate Valentine in 2023.

Words of affirmation

(S.Price_/Adobe Stock)

Words of affirmation let your partner know how much you care about them, but saying the right thing at the right time is a difficult task for many.

If the person you love responds to words of affirmation, think about how you can hype them up or make them feel good about themselves. If you can’t come up with any of your own musings, try this:

“You always pick out the most incredible strains!”

“I could watch you smoke weed all day long.”

“Whenever we get high, your creativity always blows me away.”

“Babe, you always find the best weed deals. I love that about you.”

“It’s always a good session when you roll the blunt, boo.”

Acts of service

We’ve all heard before that “actions speak louder than words.” Acts of service are those personalized things you do for people that really move them. For example, making their favorite drink, cooking a nice meal, or putting gas in their car without being asked.

When it comes impressing the weed lover in your life who digs acts of service, we have a few suggestions that are sure to impress.

Even if you don’t smoke, you can still learn how to roll for your partner(s) as an act of service to help them relax. If you’re not a roller, you can always grind their weed or pack the bong ahead of time. You can also volunteer to pick up the weed for your favorite stoner to help save them a trip or offer to clean their glass pieces.

There are so many little ways to say I love you. What might seem like a small task to you will feel like a huge show of love to that special person in your life.

Gifts

(Lovin-it-on-Phuket/Adobe Stock)

Valentine’s Day is a great time to give gifts, but you can’t just show up with a bag of old, dry weed and think you’re going to make your lover melt. Do some research and find out their favorite strain and pick that up for them, or lean into the holiday and get candy edibles to make your Valentine’s really groovy.

You can also treat them to new glassware, lighters, ashtrays, and other smoking accessories. Is there anything missing in their everyday smoking kit at home? Weed technology evolves every year, and there might be a new vaporizer or device they’d love to have but would never splurge on for themselves.

If you have it in the budget, you can also get a nice candle or some incense to help keep their house smelling good.

Quality time

Quality time is all about intention. Making time for the moments that matter to your lover. No distractions or multi-tasking, just you, your love, and the moment. If your lover likes watching movies, listening to music, playing video games, or taking long walks, you can add a pre-roll or vape pen to the situation and help them find even more bliss. But it doesn’t have to stop at leisure activities.

You can plan a high yoga class outing with them, take them to a nice meal after they enjoy a joint of their favorite strain, or buy tickets to a live event you can both go to elevated. And have you ever made edibles with your boo before? The process might just fulfill your partner’s quality time needs and result in tasty treats for you both.

Weed and quality time go together like milk and cereal. All you have to do is pair the right weed with the right situation. Use Leafly’s strain lists to find the strains that will perfectly match your Valentine’s vibe, whether it’s slow and sexy, calm and cozy, or energetic and fun.

Physical touch

(be-free/Adobe Stock)

Last, but definitely not least: *Omarion voice* touch.

Does your partner like to cuddle on the couch? Love showing a little PDA? Getting snuggled up and passing a joint or blunt back and forth while being closer than close might spark more than you think. You never know where a smoke session and heartfelt conversation might lead you. Just talk to your partner and get consent to move in closer as the convo gets deeper.

Valentine’s Day is also the perfect occasion to grab a weed topical and give a special V-Day back or foot massage. Before the special night, you can go online to brush up on your techniques and prepare to play masseuse.

And if you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day, don’t let that stop you from practicing these languages on and with yourself.

After all, The best love is self-love.

Ryan Brown Ryan is a content creator, copywriter, and entrepreneur from St. Louis living in Chicago. He’s a basketball fanatic, hip-hop enthusiast, indica lover that enjoys binge-watching TV shows and classic movies. View Ryan Brown's articles