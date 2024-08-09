America’s yummiest gummies of summer 2024

The definitive US solventless gummy guide 2024

I’ve been on the gummy beat a long time, Leafly Nation, and I’ve had my fair share of flops and fabulous treats—from cup winners that send me to the moon to oily, gelatin-based trips that barely registered. I’ve found that no matter the consistency, the nano-techonology, or the flavor, the single greatest indicator of your gummy experience is how they get the weed in it. And the best extraction process, by far, is rosin.

In dab communities, rosin (call it hash, call it hash rosin, call it whatever—you know what I’m talking about.) Solventless cannabis extraction isn’t the most efficient, but it keeps all the terps, ‘noids, and entourage compounds intact to elevate you well beyond distillate oil. I’ve scoured coast to coast for the best iterations of rosin and hash-based gummies for you all to make the most of these last weeks of summer.

California

Lost Farm THCv Mango Amerelo rosin gummies

(Courtesy Kiva)

How to make a product stand out amongst crowded dispensary shelves has long plagued cannabis brands. How to make a new product stand out when nearly all your bags are bangers appears to be no issue for Kiva. They have awards, word of mouth, and sales in multiple states to prove that people will pick up what they put down, from espresso beans to mints to their ever-growing line of gummies and chews. I have tried dozens of Kiva products at this point, and I always come back to these, particularly with the high-THCv strain here that will keep you uplifted and away from too many munchies.

Nevada

Camp rosin gummies

(Courtesy CAMP)

You think Simone Biles won Olympic Gold in Paris by coasting on her laurels? No, she worked even harder to be better than before. Edible brand Camp have done the same, working on their popular resin-based gummies to make them more potent, more flavorful, and with a more multifaceted experience. So now, they’re made with rosin! Consumers get three flavors to choose from—orange, blackberry, and peach—to enhance the mirages they may see in the Nevada desert.

Massachussetts

Suncrafted live rosin gummies

(Courtesy Suncrafted)

Even across multiple states, the Massachusetts-based Suncrafted Cannabis Co beat out all licensed gummy manufacturers and took gold with their Blue Raspberry rosin gummies at the 2024 NECANN cannabis awards in Boston earlier this year. They also took multiple awards for their solventless concentrates, proving that the proof really is in the solventless pudding.

Maine

Landrace Hash Co rosin jewels

(Courtesy Landrace Hash Co)

Maine admittedly isn’t the most conveniently located hash Mecca, but it’s worth the trip. The Pine Tree State has an abundance of trees, and they know how to press them. Landrace Hash Co makes strain-specific rosin “jewels” because the edible experience is so valuable. And the strains they choose are elite, including Pineapple GMO and Waterlemon Road Dawg.

Michigan

Bursts rosin gummies by Sauce

(Courtesy Sauce)

Michigan has led the Midwest in product innovation and, Sauce’s rosin gummies are a testament to continuing to push the envelope. Think of it as pulling a piece off the ol’ slab, as these come packaged as one giant, 200 mg THC gummy ready to be divided into as much or as little as you can handle.

Maryland

SunMed + Airo Oria live rosin gummies

(Courtesy Oria)

SunMed is one of the biggest cultivators in Maryland, and one of the few committed to exclusively sungrown cannabis. Their relatively “crunchy” approach translates to flavorful flower that doesn’t sacrifice potency—and by extension, edibles that take consumers above and beyond. This collaboration with the vaporizer brand Airo brings consumers a citrus and blackberry gummy dubbed “Black Mamba” for an edible experience that stuns on impact.

Oregon

Happy Cabbage BLOX rosin gummies

(Courtesy Happy Cabbage)

Sometimes a single gummy is all you need—one enormous, potent gummy. Happy Cabbage make regular-dosed gummies, but they are known for their BLOX, 100mg of rosin-based THC in tasty, fruity flavors like Passion Orange Guava (sativa) and Midnight Melon (indica). Plus they’re vegan, gluten-free, and low-sugar to accomodate different dietary needs.

Washington

Constellation Cannabis Gravity rosin gummies

(Courtesy Constellation)

When Washingtonians want to shoot for the moon and land among the stars, they find a constellation. Constellation’s Gravity gummies use solventless hash oil in a broad range of flavors and formulas, including high-CBG and CBD options for those who’d rather stay below under cruising altitude.

Colorado

Canyon Cultivation rosin gummies

(Courtesy Canyon)

It’s hard to stand out in one of the country’s oldest cannabis markets, but Canyon Cultivation has done it. Their expanded roster of “chew-its” include three new flavors, Paradise Punch, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Blue Raspberry, all with a live rosin formulation. Each gummy clocks in at 5 mg THC, and contain no gluten and minimal amounts of sugar.

Arizona

Baked Bros hash rosin gummies

(Courtesy Baked Bros)

Get in the ‘zona with Baked Bros’ growing line of rosin-based gummies. Each flavor is meant to pair with the single-strain extraction, i.e., Frozen Guava rosin goes with the blood orange gummies. They’re also adding an Arizona punch flavor with Prickly Pear OG flower later this year, so stay tuned.

New Mexico

Verdes live rosin gummies

(Courtesy Verdes)

New Mexico has proven its cannabis industry is all about the new. Verdes brand gummies pair their rosin formula with contemporary, cutting-edge flavor combinations, like blackberry gummies with a lavender-infused sugar coating, or watermelon gummies with a dusting of Tajin chile.

Missouri

Honeybee solventless gumdrops

(Courtesy Honeybee)

The Show Me State continues to show out in the infancy of its adult-use cannabis industry. The edible brand Honeybee makes many succulent flavors of their vegan gumdrops, and now add two solventless SKUs to the roster. Available in Tangerine Dream and Strawberry Basil Mojito, these rosin-fueled drops have just 5 mg of THC each, allowing you to munch on as many or as few of them as you can handle.

New York/New Jersey

MFNY rosin gummies

(Courtesy MFNY)

The more cannabis knowledge crosses state lines, the better all cannabis lovers and medical patients will be. Marijuana Farms of New York, or MFNY, have taken some cues from California for their artisanal, small-batch approach to flower, prerolls, concentrates, and edibles. Their line of vegan gummies pair strains to the flavanoids in their fruit-based flavors—i.e., the cherry gummies pair best with Poddy Mouth’s savory terps.

Oklahoma

Mindful Indulgence Lodoz rosin gummies

(Courtesy Lodoz)

Don’t let the name fool you—these rosin gummies feel anything but “low dose.” Mindful Indulgence partnered with local cultivator Tribe to concoct these rosin-based, nano-powered gummies in flavors like Peach Hibiscus and Strawberry Rhubarb to deliver a more vibrant experience without the dreaded edible wait time. They also produce a higher, 25 mg THC per gummy dose for those needing more efficient medicine.

Montana

Cannabis Counter rosin gummies

(Courtesy Cannabis Counter)

The Big Sky State wants to be known as the Big High State. Their adult-use industry rolls out more and more beguiling products and formulas. Cannabis Counter have amped up their gummy line to a two-pronged approach, both made with live rosin and enhanced absorption. Consumers can choose between strain specific gummies like Papaya Bars, or a more effect-based approach with options like sleep and focus.

Illinois

On the Rocks rosin gummies

(Courtesy Verano)

Verano gets my nod for their new brand of solventless products including vapes, concentrated, and gummies, dubbed On the Rocks for its straight-up approach. Their rosin gummies deliver full-spectrum effects in tasteful flavors like Peach Mango and Sour Apricot Apple, the latter of which won third place at the 2023 Illinois High Times Cup.

This story must end, but your gummy journey is just beginning, Leafly.

Hit the Gummies Near You page on Leafly to see what’s chewy, gooey, and lit near you. (Just be sure to select your location in the top right corner.)

Enjoy the rest of your summer!