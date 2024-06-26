California State Fair’s cannabis award winners 2024 and how to smoke them

Get to the golden bear trophy. (Photo by Justin Abrahams, courtesy of CA Cannabis State Faire)

The future keeps happening in California first—this time with world-class weed in the most mainstream setting of all: The state fair.

In late June, the California State Fair started notifying the winners of its third annual Cannabis Awards, organized by Embarc. The medal holders on the podium represent the peak of the craft of cannabis flowers, extracts, and edibles in 2024.

The best part: You get to go out and smoke ‘em.

This year the state fair adds an on-site smoking section for the first time, as well as a place to buy the weed. Past fairs lacked full-service amenities—but nobody puts Mary Jane in the corner. She’s front and center now.

Even better, you can shop the state’s 1,000-plus stores and delivery services for the winning brand today. Like, right now. Remember: winning batches of weed are like sunsets—you get one chance and it’s gone forever. So savor them.

Here’s how to get all the good-good before it’s all gone.

LANTZ vape pen

Ridgeline Farms + Arcata Fire

Arcata Fire + Ridgeline LANTZ all-in-one pen. (Courtesy Arcata Fire)

The best of Emerald Triangle flower, and extract skills unite in this gold medal vape pen. Ridgeline Farms has dominated the Emerald Cup with their Ridgeline Runtz, and in-house cross LANTZ. Arcata Fire has set the bar for extracts out of Eureka.

No surprise that this small-batch, top-shelf brand stays hard to find statewide—whether it’s on Leafly, a competitor, store websites and beyond. The best stuff sells itself. Your best bet is to get to the California State Fair weed mall and smoke zone for some direction.

Arcata Fire also sells the Gold Medalist vapes plus three more bangers in person on 7/10 in San Francisco, CA, at Moe Greens dispensary and lounge at 5 p.m. So RSVP for SF Hash Week day 1, organized by your humble editor.

Ridgeline LANTZ. (Courtesy Ridgeline Farms)

Ridgeline Farms flower is on sale at Bay Area spots like Mission Organics, 7 Stars, and Cookies.

Down in LA, check Cornerstone Wellness Varda and Kings Crew.

Pink Boost Goddess

Emerald Spirit Botanicals

Emerald Spirit Botanicals – Pink Boost Goddess outdoor full sun; via Solful. (David Downs/Leafly)

Get this high-THCV, floral, sativa from Eureka Sky, Solful, and 7 Stars in the Bay Area. In San Diego, hit up California Holistics for the “Farm Cut” of it, and keep it like a farmer would, with the protective sugar leaves still on. Look for Pink Boost Goddess.

Piescream

Snowtill

Piescream at SF Weed Week 2024. (David Downs/Leafly)

The best stuff is often comes in batches of less than 10 pounds, or 1,000 jars. That rarity is part of the fun of weed connoisseurship. San Francisco-based Snowtill, an indoor soil grower who came up from the traditional market, validated his hype with a California State Fair medal this June.

Snowtill got a Gold Medal for highest-testing terpene pinene for the strain Piescream, bred by Mean Gene from Mendocino and hunted by Skunktek. It’s Wedding Pie x (Cherry Limeade x Gelato 33).

A search for Snowtill on Leafly turns up jars at 7 Stars, Richmond, CA, and Zen Garden, Stockton, CA. The deep East Bay puffs tough.

Hash Burger

Moon Valley

Hashburger. From the GMO family. Indica hybrid. (Ryan Herron/Leafly)

North Bay, CA, indoor soil growers Moon Valley took home a second year’s Silver for THCA with their Leafly favorite strain Hash Burger. Savory terps for the win. Moon Valley is small-batch and sells fast. But shop for other Hashburgers around you.

Rank Rose

Coco Farms Antioch

A new one for us, Rank Rose, comes from Coco Farms in Antioch, CA, and you can buy it directly from them. Rank Rose took a Gold Medal, and comes from Pacific Reserve nursery, bred by Massive Creations. It’s a super-rare, potent, and balanced THC:CBD strain.

OK—that’s five leads on the best weed in the biggest, most important weed state in the world. New York, the ball is in your court. Invite us to the Coney Island Cannabis Awards.

Riff OG

Ember Valley

Shasta, CA-based and large-scale indoor grower Ember Valley took home Silver for the gassiest strain in the state—that is, the one with the most caryophyllene. We see Ember Valley on sale on Leafly from Herb in LA, as well as Bay Care, and 7 Stars in the Bay Area. You can go buy Riff OG at Purple Star, or Off the Charts in San Francisco this afternoon.

Bred by Prolific Coast Seeds. Riff OG combines two OG Kushes—(Fire OG x Scott’s OG) x PCS1.

About the California Cannabis Awards

The Cal State Fair cannabis awards took entries through May 20 and used industry expert judges with the group Budist. SC Labs did the flower testing, as in year’s past. There are 16 categories.

More than 1000 Gold and Silver Medals go to the top two winners in each Chemotype and Product Category.

Nine “Best of California” Golden Bear Trophies go to the overall winner in each Category.

Specialty Awards include Unique Medals for rare and distinctive cannabinoid/terpene profiles in Flower categories.

“Budist provided a panel of cannabis experts to objectively assess the quality and craftsmanship of each new product entry, as well as, determine the Golden Bear winners for all 9 categories.”

We’ll post the full winners list when it comes out, and more direction to the heaters.

For even more winners peep out Leafly Buzz columns, 2023’s cup winners and where to find them.

And become the judge by reading our Ultimate weed contest calendar of 2024, and getting in on the People’s Choice Cups.

The Fair’s “California Cannabis Experience” opens daily from July 12-28 for fair attendees 21 and over.

Smoking is allowed starting July 14 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. See full Schedule for details. Awards ceremony is on July 27th.