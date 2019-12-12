Leafly’s faves: our top strains and products of 2019

Another year has passed, and with that comes a whole new slew of strains, products, and brands for us to love. Follow along as our team of cannabis professionals takes a journey down short-term memory lane and reminisces on our favorite products of 2019. Feel free to join in by sharing your 2019 favorites in the comments below.

Day by day, state by state, Leafly employees smoke their way through various cannabis products. After a whole year of cannabis consumption, we’re now ready to share our favorite strains, flowers, concentrates, and vaporizers of 2019. While some of these products may be location-dependent, they should still be on your radar, especially if your New Year’s resolution includes traveling.

Each category had specific grading principles.

For strains, we took a look at aroma, appearance, potency, and the overall experience that follows consumption.

For flower, we peeped: bud size, trichomes, texture, grindability, kief production, bag appeal, and branding/packaging.

To choose which concentrates shine bright like a diamond, we looked at: consistency, terpenes, aroma, flavor, potency, overall experience, and branding/packaging.

And lastly, for vaporizers, our grading scale relied on burnability, temperature control, flavor experience, battery life, and branding/packaging.

So, without further ado, we give you Leafly’s faves of 2019.

