Leafly’s faves 2019: cannabis strains

Another year has passed, and with that comes a whole new slew of strains, products, and brands for us to love. Follow along as our team of cannabis professionals takes a journey down short-term memory lane and reminisces on our favorite products of 2019. Feel free to join in by sharing your 2019 favorites in the comments below.

GMO Cookies

Oh, you like them stinky terps? Good, because that’s exactly what you’re getting from GMO Cookies’ buds. Big garlic flavors kick out of this cross of Chemdog and GSC, making it one of the most unique flowers on the market. Potency-wise it has us smacked every single time, one of those perfect highs where you’re stoned for hours, but only fall asleep if you lay around lazily. If we could only recommend one of Leafly’s favorite strains to you, it’d be this one.

MAC

Miracle Alien Cookies, better known as MAC, is a limonene-dominant cross of Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. We love this strain for many reasons: For one, that smell and taste are otherworldly, coming forward with an OG-like funk thanks to Starfighter’s OG lineage. For two, its effects are great for both recreational and wellness consumers. MAC’s powerful nature helps your entire body and mind relax, working wonders for certain aches and pains. Smoke. This.

Tangie

One colleague commented: “Never have I ever had a bad time while smoking Tangie.” We all concur. Tangie is the classic orangey that you love to love. Bred by DNA Genetics, who also gave us Lemon Skunk and Kosher Kush, Tangie is a cross of California Orange and Skunk.

The terps come myrcene-heavy, and the high can differ depending on how much of this frosty bud you consume. On a lighter dose, Tangie will have you up, energetic, and euphoric, but keep inhaling and suddenly you’ll be stuck to the couch thinking, “Wow, that sativa/indica shit must really not be the decider of effects.”

Tropicana Cookies

What can we say that hasn’t already been said about Tropicana Cookies? This strain is one of the most beautiful flowers you can find out there. It is the darkest purple, in a way that leads you to believe it would be a very sedating strain, but consuming Trop Cookies will actually give you a burst of uplifted and clear-headed mental energy.

This is the perfect daytime strain. Smell and taste-wise, oooweee, Tropicana Cookies smells JUST like a bowl full of oranges. So much so that even if you don’t smoke, this would still be a great flower to keep open and exposed, simply for the aromatic experience. Big shout out to those Tangie genetics.

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze is another one of our favorites in 2019. This strain crosses Ghost OG and Nevil’s Wreck to give us a citrusy treat with a higher-than-average THC content. A potent lil’ lady, Ghost Train Haze comes on strong with a motivating and clear-headed high, perfect for calming the Sunday Scaries. Folding laundry? Clearing a Netflix queue? Regardless of the chore, if you need a high that’ll propel you along the path of productivity, GTH is a great starting point.

