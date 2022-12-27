Leafly’s most loved strains and weed products of 2022
What we’ve been schmokin’ in 2022
Strains are what make our world go round, so every year, Leafly Staff likes to showcase the strains and products that we just couldn’t get enough of. Check out this list of strains most loved by Leafly Staff in 2022, and check back with us in 2023 for more strain lists, learning, and news.
Strains we loved the most in 2022
Products we couldn’t get enough of
Leafly staff members live all over the country, and we love products from many different states, including weed products in Washington, Texas, California, Colorado, Ohio, Missouri, and Illinois.
Here were our favorite products that we couldn’t get enough of in 2022. Click to find the products or something similar on Leafly.com.
- Sungaze infused seltzers
- Baby Jeeter infused pre-rolls
- 1906 precision edible drops
- Swifts truffle chocolates
- Keef Brands infused beverages
- Pressure Co flower.
We look forward to enjoying another year of weed and wonder with you in 2023!
