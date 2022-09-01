Cracking the code: DaVinci’s new IQ2 Carbon Fiber vaporizer does it all

When it comes to vaporizers for your dry herb, the options seem endless. There are vapes for budget seekers, compact and portable options, and those that cost a pretty penny.

I’ve never had a problem shelling out for a quality product—whether its quality makes my life easier or it’s simply a well-built, long-lasting product. My first vape was the Pax 3 complete kit, and while it’s served me well, I’ve often wondered about other options.

When the opportunity came up to give the new DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber a whirl, I was stoked. Like the Pax 3, its design allows for use with both flower and concentrates, and it came with some nifty accessories, including a hydro tube, dosage grinder, dosage pod holder, stainless steel dosage pods, engraved keychain with tool, and 1850 battery.

First impressions

Since 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of DaVinci, the brand released this limited edition IQ2 Carbon model in commemoration. The brand hypes it as “a tribute to those who demand higher performance.”

It boasts a real 3K weave carbon fiber shell that disperses heat while embodying refinement. Only 1,000 collector’s editions will ever be made, so you’re getting a real status piece with this unit, which comes packaged in a collector’s edition charging and storage box.

I have to say, the presentation of the IQ2 Carbon was sleek AF. It felt like I was unboxing the latest Apple device when it arrived. Everything about the packaging was high quality inside and out, and there’s a convenient spot for each of the included accessories.

The Pros

Precision dosage pods

Adjustable airflow

Excellent build quality

Charge time vs use time

As a medical consumer, I really appreciate the convenience of the included dosage pods. I could grind up my bud for the day, and fill each capsule with enough flower for multiple sessions. The oven holds 0.5g, which is too much for me for a single session, but the 0.2g dosage pods were much better.

However, if you have mobility issues with your hands, filling and inserting the capsules might be more hassle than it’s worth. There’s also a “pearl” in the oven that needs to be adjusted to hold the capsules properly.

The IQ2 boasts an airtight, glass and zirconia ceramic air path for a smooth inhale, along with five adjustable levels of airflow to get just the right clouds for your sesh. Even with the airflow on the max setting, my vapour still packed flavour. Off the bat, it was even smoother than my Pax.

Everything about the IQ2 Carbon screams quality. The unit itself is sturdy while still being lightweight and portable (5.6 oz/159 g) and feels solid in your hand.

The carbon fiber itself is niiiiice, and the storage box is sleek enough that I don’t mind keeping it (safely tucked away). The connoisseur collection of accessories makes sessions even more enjoyable.

The other nice thing about the DaVinci IQ was how much use time I got for the charge time. With my Pax, it takes about three hours to charge and gives me about 90 minutes of use.

The DaVinci takes about an hour to charge, but that gives you up to one hour of use. Not bad. It uses USB-C charging as well, and if you’re like me you’ve probably got a few of those cables kicking around already (it comes with a 6-foot one, in case you don’t).

The Cons

Slow heat-up time

Cleaning the hydro tube is a b*tch

No remote app available

Cost

I have to admit that I’m spoiled with the 22-second heat-up time of my Pax. Waiting nearly three times as long for the DaVinci to heat up felt like torture. It might seem small in the grand scheme of things, but if you prefer near-instant sesh startups, you’ll have to pack a little more patience.

While the hydro tube made an already smooth vape experience even smoother (seriously, it’s ridiculous how smooth it was) figuring out how to clean it was a bit of a nightmare.

The DaVinci website wasn’t super clear, nor does it come with instructions. Even spending an hour down the internet search rabbit hole couldn’t completely clarify things.

The company touts its iOS/Android app for achieving custom temp settings, but it’s not currently available in Canada due to regulations. Navigating the onboard temperature control settings works OK, but setting up the custom presets was so painful that I didn’t bother to finish.

The DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber is not cheap—check the $499 price tag. But, this is not an entry-level vaporizer. While I had sticker shock initially, the quality, performance, and accessories more than justify the cost.

Tips for using the DaVinci IQ2 vaporizer

What I’ve found to be the best way to clean the hydro tube is to empty out as much of the old water as possible, then fill it with rubbing alcohol. Shake and leave it overnight.

Blow out as much alcohol as possible. If you’re going to store it, you can leave it as is. If you plan on a session right away then fill it with fresh water and empty it as much as possible a few times to ensure all the alcohol is cleared out.

Like any vaporizer, the DaVinci IQ2 Carbon needs cleaning regularly for the best experience. I found doing this right after a session was easier than waiting until before the next.

Final verdict

I wouldn’t say shelling the big bucks out for the limited-edition carbon fiber anniversary model is necessarily worth it for the average consumer, but if you flaunt your vape as a status symbol, then go for it.

If you want an excellent portable vaporizer that can handle both flower and concentrates with ease, the DaVinci IQ2 is a great choice—even with its high price tag. The build quality, 10-year warranty, and ease of use are well worth the investment.

Note from the editor: This review is the experience of freelance writer Caitlin McCormack. She received this product free of charge to inform her reporting and has no stake in any resulting sales or incentive from DaVinci.

Caitlin McCormack Caitlin McCormack is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in MSN, Lift & Co., HuffPost, What to Expect, and Mashable, among others. When she isn't writing, she's busy chasing after her two sons, testing out new recipes, and working on her century-old fixer-upper. View Caitlin McCormack's articles